Students raise more than £800 for children’s hospice with charity video

Students at Clevedon School have raised nearly £800 for Children's Hospice South West. Picture: Clevedon School Clevedon School

Students from Clevedon School have raised more than £800 for Children’s Hospice South West through their cover of I Will Wait by band Mumford & Sons.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Twenty-six students who made the video have raised £860 for the cause so far.

They have even been complimented by the band’s guitarist, Winston Marshall, who contacted the school to pass on his congratulations.

He said their version of I Will Wait sounds ‘beautiful’ and said the students had harmonies better than the band members themselves.

Winston also passed the song on for the rest of the band to hear.

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank. Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank.

It is the school’s second charity song released in just a few months, having performed a cover of Run by Snow Patrol to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank in the early days of lockdown.

MORE: Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song



Clevedon School headteacher Jim Smith said: “The students’ version of this song by Mumford & Sons is superb and it is all for such a tremendous charity.

“They truly are inspirational and we would urge everyone to donate towards this amazing cause.”

I Will Wait by Mumford & Sons was released in 2012 and is the lead single from the band’s second studio album, Babel.

The song has been nominated for several accolades, including World Music Award for World’s Best Song in 2014.

Students have raised the funds to support Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW), which helps children and their families who are living with life-limiting conditions.

The charity, which is based in Wraxall, provides short breaks, respite and end-of-life care and support for families.

CHSW community fundraiser Frances Kenneally said: “This is such a beautiful cover by the children at Clevedon School and we are thrilled that they have chosen to support Children’s Hospice South West.

“It is so uplifting to hear them coming together in this way at such a challenging time.

“By showcasing their talents, they are not only supporting each other, but they are helping to ensure local children and families can continue to receive the vital care they need now and into the future.”

To donate to the cause through the student’s Just Giving page, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/clevedon-school2









