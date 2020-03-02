Clevedon school girl raises £140 for cancer charity in a week

A student from Clevedon has been thanked by a UK cancer charity after raising £140 in a week.

Emma Shallcross, from Clevedon School, was thanked for all her hard work by cancer-relief charity CLIC Sargent.

She promoted the Band Against Cancer campaign by selling arm bands to pupils at her school and speaking in assemblies.

Emma also went the extra mile, volunteering at the local branch of CLIC as part of her Duke of Edinburgh course.

The charity supports young children and the families of those fighting cancer.

Angela O'Brien, manager of the shop, in Old Street, said Emma was an amazing team member.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: "This is a tremendous thing for Emma to do, and she deserves huge praise.

"Our school places a massive emphasis on helping the community and kindness."