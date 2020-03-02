Advanced search

Clevedon school girl raises £140 for cancer charity in a week

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 March 2020

Emma Shallcros raised £140 for cancer charity

Emma Shallcros raised £140 for cancer charity

Archant

A student from Clevedon has been thanked by a UK cancer charity after raising £140 in a week.

Emma Shallcross, from Clevedon School, was thanked for all her hard work by cancer-relief charity CLIC Sargent.

She promoted the Band Against Cancer campaign by selling arm bands to pupils at her school and speaking in assemblies.

Emma also went the extra mile, volunteering at the local branch of CLIC as part of her Duke of Edinburgh course.

The charity supports young children and the families of those fighting cancer.

Angela O'Brien, manager of the shop, in Old Street, said Emma was an amazing team member.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: "This is a tremendous thing for Emma to do, and she deserves huge praise.

"Our school places a massive emphasis on helping the community and kindness."

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Flower show celebrates 62nd year running despite wet weather

Mary Blight with some of her prize winning exhibits. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Mother and daughter to open new shop on dairy farm

Bex and Sally Letts prepare to open The Country Cabin on Saturday.

Clevedon school girl raises £140 for cancer charity in a week

Emma Shallcros raised £140 for cancer charity

Brian Blessed comes to the Playhouse this weekend

Brian Blessed. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Clevedon club donates hundreds of pounds to care home

Clevedon Lions donated £400 to the day centre
Drive 24