Consultation open for Clevedon skatepark plans

Published: 7:26 AM December 8, 2020

Clevedon Skate Project trustees (on right) Tom Knott, Paul Redford and Mads, meeting with their new contractors, Edd Wright from Velosolutions and Russ Holbert from Maverick Skateparks at the Salthouse Fields site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

People are being encouraged to have their say on plans to enhance Clevedon's skate facilities.

For more than two years, Clevedon Skate Project (CSP) has been running events and activities to raise awareness about the importance of upgrading the skate and ride facilities in the town.

The group secured planning permission to build a new skate park and state-of-the-art pump track for bikes on Salthouse Fields.

Salthouse Fields Skatepark © Jaggery, www.geograph.org.uk - Credit: Archant

In February, CSP and Clevedon Town Council announced Maverick Skate Parks is to build the skatepark, and Velosolutions the pump track.

The companies have worked on similar projects across the country and internationally.

Children using Clevedon's skatepark. - Credit: Archant

A CSP spokesman said: "We have now begun our conversation about what you want from the skatepark and pump track development.

"Whether you skate, ride, scoot, have a child, a relative a friend who does, or just live in or around Clevedon and want to let us know what you think."

To take part in the consultation, log on to www.clevedonskateproject.com before the deadline of December 31.