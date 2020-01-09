Derelict land earmarked for £13million hospital to be sold

Derelict land in Clevedon earmarked for a £13million hospital project is to be sold by the NHS.

Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire (CCG) has announced it will rescind any further interest in retaining the land at Millcross.

The site, which has been empty for a decade, was acquired in 2010 by NHS Property for a new North Somerset Community Hospital by North Somerset Primary Care Trust.

The plan, however, was scrapped three years later due to spiralling costs.

During a meeting held by the CCG on January 7, area director for North Somerset, Colin Bradbury, recommended the land be sold for community use.

He said: "We don't have any available funds to build or run a new community facility at this point.

"We've reviewed the available estate within that area of North Somerset, which includes two GP practises and a community hospital/minor injuries unit.

"We've commissioned a specialist organisation to do a review of the estate capacity, although we don't have an abundance of space within the Clevedon area and the estate premium of that part of North Somerset. The conclusion this review has come to is we think we can safely and appropriately dispose of this site and put it out, back into the community for different use."

Town councillors in Clevedon who have been campaigning for the land to be used as a site for afforable housing have welcomed the decision.

Cllr Richard Westwood said: "The site would be ideal for social housing because it's very well placed and it's a brownfield site. I'm going to do my best to get social housing providers interested.

"There should be a social housing development aimed at younger people in Clevedon. The age profile is very much at the moment top heavy with elderly people. We need to be providing affordable housing people can rent so we can keep local people within Clevedon. Younger people don't have to leave to find somewhere they can afford to live."

Cllr Mark Crosby, who chairs the Council's Adult Social Care and Housing Committee, also welcomed the decision.

He said: "We finally have an opportunity to make a clear difference and provide affordable housing for local people in Clevedon - particularly younger Clevedon families. Please let's not waste that opportunity."