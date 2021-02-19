Clevedon siblings raise more than £8k for local charities
- Credit: Sarah Dunn
Siblings from Clevedon have raised £8,500 for three charities since January - 17 times more than their initial target - thanks to the community’s support and enthusiasm.
Chris Wall decided to take on the annual Clevedon Boxing Day Run every day in January and invited his sister, Sarah Dunn, to join him in the challenge; along with Clevedon football club players and supporters.
Not feeling confident in running, Sarah suggested they also include walking and cycling aspects to their fundraiser.
They reached their target of £500 within four weeks of setting up their Just Giving page, with money to be shared between Cancer Research, Children’s Hospice South West and the British Heart Foundation.
The duo has also had three £500 match funding offers.
Sarah said: “There was a lot of support from the community with people wanting to get involved. Being active is good for people’s mental health, as well as raising money for charity.”
Anyone who wants to donate should log-on to justgiving.com/team/cufcboxingdayrun
Most Read
- 1 Coronavirus vaccinations move to next phase in North Somerset
- 2 Village to get zero carbon housing development
- 3 Food and drink festival named finalist for tourism award
- 4 North Somerset Council welcomes 'essential' pothole funding
- 5 Clevedon children walk 100 miles to help save the rainforest
- 6 Police officer sacked after 'inappropriate relationship'
- 7 Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset
- 8 Portishead GP practice gets approval to administer AstraZeneca vaccine
- 9 Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones
- 10 Vaccination stations set up at town rugby club