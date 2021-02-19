Clevedon siblings raise more than £8k for local charities

Published: 12:00 PM February 19, 2021

Siblings from Clevedon have raised £8,500 for three charities since January - 17 times more than their initial target - thanks to the community’s support and enthusiasm.

Chris Wall decided to take on the annual Clevedon Boxing Day Run every day in January and invited his sister, Sarah Dunn, to join him in the challenge; along with Clevedon football club players and supporters.

Not feeling confident in running, Sarah suggested they also include walking and cycling aspects to their fundraiser.

They reached their target of £500 within four weeks of setting up their Just Giving page, with money to be shared between Cancer Research, Children’s Hospice South West and the British Heart Foundation.

The duo has also had three £500 match funding offers.

Sarah said: “There was a lot of support from the community with people wanting to get involved. Being active is good for people’s mental health, as well as raising money for charity.”

Anyone who wants to donate should log-on to justgiving.com/team/cufcboxingdayrun