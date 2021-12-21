Police launch appeal after shop worker left with fractured ankle

Police wish to identify these two people after a shop worker was assaulted in Clevedon. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A shop worker was left in hospital with a fractured ankle after being attacked in a Somerset store.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to identify in connection to an assault at a shop in Great Western Road, Clevedon, at around 6pm on October 7.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We hope the public can help us identify the two people who we wish to talk to as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"The male is described as white, in his 30s, with black hair and a short beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and black trainers.

"The female is said to be white, in her 30s, with long bright red hair. She was seen wearing a pink jumper and blue jeans."

The assault took place on October 7. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The assault left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference number 5221234479 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Reports can be made anonymously and you will not need to go to court.