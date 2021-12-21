News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Police launch appeal after shop worker left with fractured ankle

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:21 AM December 21, 2021
Police wish to identify these two people after a shop worker was assaulted in Clevedon.

Police wish to identify these two people after a shop worker was assaulted in Clevedon. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

A shop worker was left in hospital with a fractured ankle after being attacked in a Somerset store.

Police have released CCTV images of two people they wish to identify in connection to an assault at a shop in Great Western Road, Clevedon, at around 6pm on October 7.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: "We hope the public can help us identify the two people who we wish to talk to as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"The male is described as white, in his 30s, with black hair and a short beard. He was wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and black trainers.

"The female is said to be white, in her 30s, with long bright red hair. She was seen wearing a pink jumper and blue jeans."

Anyone who recognises the pair, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference number 5221234479.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference number 5221234479. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Police

The assault took place on October 7. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

The assault left the victim requiring hospital treatment.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or witnessed what happened, should call 101 and give reference number 5221234479 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police launch appeal after shop worker left with fractured ankle
  2. 2 Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset
  3. 3 Meet Clevedon's newest children's author
  1. 4 Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'
  2. 5 'Thousands' watch Clevedon School's virtual Christmas show
  3. 6 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  4. 7 Nailsea Lions Christmas float route revealed
  5. 8 Stunning Christmas lights will raise money for special school
  6. 9 Help brighten up Clevedon care home residents' Christmas
  7. 10 'I watched every Christmas film on Netflix: Here's my top 5'

Reports can be made anonymously and you will not need to go to court.

Avon and Somerset Police
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
North Somerset MP Liam Fox as well as Weston-super-Mare MP John Penrose said placing North Somerset into Tier 3...

Liam Fox

Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports

Carrington Walker

person
The long-awaited Cheddar to Axbridge cycle path is complete.

North Somerset Council

Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Former Arrigadeen Nursing Home in Cambridge Road Clevedon

Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and...

Paul Jones

person