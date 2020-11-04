Dry cleaning shop more confident for second lockdown thanks to cash aid

Tracey Daniels, owner of AYS Dry Cleaning, in Kenn Road. Archant

Businesses in Clevedon are appealing for people to continue supporting them through the national lockdown if they are able to remain open.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

All non-essential shops must close from tomorrow (Thursday), although shops can still operate click and collect services.

Tracey Daniels, who owns AYS Dry Cleaning, in Kenn Road, Clevedon is able to remain open during the four-week lockdown.

The business, which has been open for eight years, provides an essential service to those using the dry-cleaning facility, as well as acting as a shop hub and pick-up/collection point for United Parcel Service.

At the start of the year, Tracey was optimistic for the future of her business, however her confidence was knocked in March with the enforced lockdown.

However, Tracey says she is more confident this time around, having the reassurance of 80 per cent financial support from the Government to support staff wages at the start of lockdown.

This will allow her to keep her business afloat, and plan working hours for her staff.

“And also, not having the fear of the unknown that swept across the nation at the beginning of the pandemic.

Tracey said: “People are more aware they have to stick to the rules. I feel better because we are still getting the furlough, which help to keep the shop costs down.

“It’s different this time – at the beginning of the first lockdown everything closed down, and we didn’t know what was going to happen.

“I put all the staff on furlough and shut the shop. Staff were brought back on part-time furlough after July 15, when the Government started the financial support.”

Most of the shop’s regular customers are older, and throughout the pandemic have used the service to wash duvets, curtains and rugs. The dry-cleaning side has little work.

Tracey added: “Dry Cleaning is virtually non-existent, as people are working from home and not needing to have their suits dry cleaned, or shirts ironed, and there are no wedding dresses to clean.”

AYS Dry Cleaning opens from 10am-4pm on Monday to Friday and offers a delivery service within a 12-mile radius at a small cost.