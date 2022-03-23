PICTURES: Clevedon's schoolchildren play future carers on London trip
- Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust
Schoolchildren from across Clevedon got the chance to play and develop their future career aspirations at an educational trip to KidZania in London last week.
KidZania gives children aged four to 14 a chance to play an interactive role in a miniature city space to discover jobs such as police, paramedics, pilots and firefighters.
Year five pupils from nine schools including All Saints Primary School, St Nicholas’ Chantry Primary School, Yeo Moor Primary School and Mary Elton Primary School all took part.
Children were also at the venue on the same day BBC's The Apprentice filmed there too.
Head of careers at the trust, Mark Davies, said: "Our aspiration was to bring our young people to KidZania to discover careers and jobs which may shape their future.
"It was lovely to see all our children so immersed in role play and enjoying the various interactive games and activities which were available within the city.
"We hope the children will take a lot away from the day and return to their schools with a fresh enthusiasm for their learning and future ambitions.
"We would also like to thank Alliance Homes, whose very generous £1,000 grant helped to make the trip possible."