News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

PICTURES: Clevedon's schoolchildren play future carers on London trip

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:05 PM March 23, 2022
Year five pupils learnt engineering at the lab.

Year five pupils learnt engineering at the lab. - Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust

Schoolchildren from across Clevedon got the chance to play and develop their future career aspirations at an educational trip to KidZania in London last week.

KidZania gives children aged four to 14 a chance to play an interactive role in a miniature city space to discover jobs such as police, paramedics, pilots and firefighters. 

Year five pupils from nine schools including All Saints Primary School, St Nicholas’ Chantry Primary School, Yeo Moor Primary School and Mary Elton Primary School all took part.

Children were also at the venue on the same day BBC's The Apprentice filmed there too.

Some pupils got to see what it was like being a vet. 

Some pupils got to see what it was like being a vet. - Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust

Head of careers at the trust, Mark Davies, said: "Our aspiration was to bring our young people to KidZania to discover careers and jobs which may shape their future. 

"It was lovely to see all our children so immersed in role play and enjoying the various interactive games and activities which were available within the city. 

"We hope the children will take a lot away from the day and return to their schools with a fresh enthusiasm for their learning and future ambitions.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Do not approach' Nailsea man wanted by police
  2. 2 'Swinging' police sergeant barred from force over night out in Weston
  3. 3 Council issues £7,000 in fines for Public Order breaches
  1. 4 Clevedon improvement works set to begin next month
  2. 5 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
  3. 6 Glastonbury 2022 tickets resale: What you need to know
  4. 7 Clevedon man to run first marathon for Cancer Research
  5. 8 Council searches for First Bus replacements
  6. 9 Liam Fox celebrates World Down Syndrome Day
  7. 10 Spring statement: What should you expect?

"We would also like to thank Alliance Homes, whose very generous £1,000 grant helped to make the trip possible."

These year five pupils tried their hands at being broadcast journalists. 

These year five pupils tried their hands at being broadcast journalists. - Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust

Some students also played firefighters.

Some students also played firefighters. - Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust

Some pupils played musicians for the day.

Some pupils played musicians for the day. - Credit: Clevedon Learning Trust


Clevedon News

Don't Miss

A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

M5

Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Mobile phones can be used by passengers instead of paper tickets. (Picture: Dimitris Legakis).

North Somerset Council

First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services

Carrington Walker

person
North Somerset Council members will make the final decision on planning permission on Wednesday.

Where is the cheapest petrol in North Somerset?

Paul Jones

person
Josh Riggs, aged nine, has been hard at work cleaning Clevedon's beach. 

Support Ukraine

Nine-year-old boy cleans Clevedon beach for Ukrainian children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon