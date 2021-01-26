Clevedon School thanks NHS with giant light display

Published: 10:15 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 10:55 AM January 26, 2021

Clevedon School has unveiled a huge 80ft state-of-the-art light display - a tribute to essential workers which says 'Thank You NHS'.

Local lighting company, Fineline Lighting, helped the school illuminate the buildings with their show of gratitude.

Technology used to for the 80x50ft projection is usually seen at outdoor events and arena concerts, such as the Glastonbury music festival.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: “We are so grateful to the NHS for all that they have done and all that they are currently doing.

"With many of our families either working in the NHS or benefiting from their services, we wanted to acknowledge their sterling work and to try to give them a boost for the weeks ahead.”

The light show was seen by drivers, who regularly pass the school, as well as being carried on the school's social media sites and on regional television.

To see the drone footage, follow @Clevedon School on Twitter.