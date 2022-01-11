Clevedon students enjoy trip to Oxford
- Credit: Clevedon School
Students from Clevedon School got the chance to dip their toes in university life this week with a trip to Oxford.
Sixth form students toured the city and its ancient wonders to learn first-hand about British history, and get a taste of what it could be like being at Oxbridge.
They were shown the antique door where author C. S. Lewis envisaged the idea to write The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe when he taught at Magdalen College.
Students also met at the field where King Charles I battled parliamentarian Oliver Cromwell in 1644, during the English Civil War.
Sixth former, Lucy Carrington, said: "This was a brilliant trip around one of the most historic cities in Britain and well known across the world.
"It was also interesting to learn what it could be like to go to Oxbridge and gain a powerful insight into university life."
