Clevedon School students celebrate A-level grades despite policy changes

Students at Clevedon School celebrated their A-level and BTEC results, despite the difficult climate with exams being cancelled and speculation about the grading and appeals process.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After days of policy changes and u-turns, the school, in Valley Road, has confirmed 37 percent of the grades were awarded A*-A, 64 per cent A*-B and a 100 per cent A-E pass rate.

This led to big celebrations on the day, as many students were able to accept their first-choice university offers, performing arts college places and apprenticeships.

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: “I am so pleased that these talented students are fulfilling their goals and going on to such diverse destinations including Russell Group Universities, military colleges and prestigious performing arts colleges.

“We are all thrilled for the students that this confusion has ended and we now need to work with them to make sure their hard work prior to the lockdown period enables them to get to their next destination.

“On behalf of all the staff and governors, I would like to pass on our congratulations to each and every student and thank them for all they have contributed to the school during their time with us.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of staff, families and the students themselves, they leave Clevedon School as a group of kind and brilliant young adults with a bright future ahead.”

The school was also affected by the national trend, that saw a number of grades downgraded, where some students had an anxious wait to find out their final results.

Jim added: “Like many schools, we are supporting our students to make sure no-one is disadvantaged by the recent changes and making sure all opportunities are grasped in what quite frankly has been a bewildering few days.”

Clevedon School is part of the Clevedon Learning Trust.

John Wells, chief executive of the multi-academy trust, said: “This group of students will no doubt use these results as a stepping stone to their next chapter and we look forward to hearing about their successes in the coming years.”