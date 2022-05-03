Clevedon primary school raise money to have defibrillator installed in town

All Saints Primary School in Clevedon have fundraised to have a defibrillator installed at All Saints Hall. - Credit: All Saints Primary

Children at a school in Clevedon have been hard at work raising money to get a defibrillator installed in the town.

For Heart Week, children at All Saints Primary School created a coin heart in the playground using their own pocket money to add to the piece. The display raised more than £120 for the cause.

Kids also wore pink and red hearts for non-uniform day followed by an 'earn your egg' event where they and their families completed a series of fitness challenges to win an Easter egg.

The school's donation for the sponsored week now stands at a smashing £357.

All Saints Heart Safe is a group fundraising to have the life-saving equipment installed at All Saints Church in Clevedon.

A £2,500 target was set last month to provide the public access defibrillator with training on its use and CPR for the community.

Headteacher Stephen Webber, said: "We are delighted to have been able to support the All Saints Heart Safe fundraising efforts this week at our school.

"Children have enjoyed learning about the importance of following a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain a good heart and have also been taught some basic first aid skills."