Clevedon primary school raise money to have defibrillator installed in town
- Credit: All Saints Primary
Children at a school in Clevedon have been hard at work raising money to get a defibrillator installed in the town.
For Heart Week, children at All Saints Primary School created a coin heart in the playground using their own pocket money to add to the piece. The display raised more than £120 for the cause.
Kids also wore pink and red hearts for non-uniform day followed by an 'earn your egg' event where they and their families completed a series of fitness challenges to win an Easter egg.
The school's donation for the sponsored week now stands at a smashing £357.
All Saints Heart Safe is a group fundraising to have the life-saving equipment installed at All Saints Church in Clevedon.
A £2,500 target was set last month to provide the public access defibrillator with training on its use and CPR for the community.
Headteacher Stephen Webber, said: "We are delighted to have been able to support the All Saints Heart Safe fundraising efforts this week at our school.
"Children have enjoyed learning about the importance of following a healthy diet and lifestyle to maintain a good heart and have also been taught some basic first aid skills."