Community enjoys distance fun run

Many families enjoyed being out and taking part in St Nicholas Chantry School’s Social Distance Fun Run last month.

The event went ahead with new rules applied in accordance with the government’s social distancing during the current difficulties.

This year there was an additional bonus of virtual competitions. Each entrant (family or individuals) registered online and downloaded the Strava tracking app, which showed the course and where people had run, as well as record the time people took to complete the circuit. Competitors took screen shots of their finishing times, as well as pictures of themselves at the finish line. Winners will be announced at a later date, after all the data has been collected. Medals will be awarded to the fastest boy and girl in each year group, and the fastest mum and dad will also be rewarded.

Rebecca Jones, communications officer for the Friends of St Nicholas Chantry School, said: “It is unusual this year with families having to use social distancing and take part in their own time and space. Last year we had 110 people join in – the numbers are less this year due to the difficulties of social distancing.”

The idea for the staggered course along the usual route came from Year 4 mum Inga Kaminskaite-Hayman, whose husband took part in the event. The event started in 2017, with 92 participants, as a healthy fundraising initiative for the school.

Rebecca Jones said: “A lot of the school’s events involve eating cakes, so we wanted to do something that is healthy and keeps people active.

“Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith thought it was a great idea and usually takes part in the event, but he is busy at school this year looking after children during this current time.

“Money raised will be used to purchase IT equipment and spruce up the outside area for Foundation stage which is in urgent need of a makeover.”