Pupils raise hundreds for NHS with cover of Snow Patrol song

Clevedon School pupils performing a cover of Snow Patrol's Run to raise money for the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank. Archant

Kind-hearted pupils from Clevedon School have raised more than £1,200 For the NHS and Clevedon Foodbank by performing a cover of Run by Snow Patrol.

The video, which was created and performed remotely by students while in lockdown, received more than 6,000 hits within hours of being shared on YouTube under Clevedon School TV.

It has attracted likes from Snow Patrol and Leona Lewis on Twitter; and generated interest from local and national media, as well as people from all over the globe.

Gavin Smart, head of digital learning, helped coordinate the project. He said: “The students wanted to show their support for the local community and NHS during the coronavirus crisis, there is no greater cause at the moment.”

The initiative is a result of students from valley house wanting to enter one of the school’s many online competitions and after various discussions, they decided to make a charity music video.

Each student recorded their sections of the track in their own homes, which was then shared and put together to make their own version of Run by Snow Patrol.

Sam Thomas, head of valley house, coordinated the music. He said: “This is a stunning cover version and performance of Run.

“The level of talent on show was outstanding and the students will have big careers in the music industry.”

Clevedon school had already expressed its feelings for the NHS during the current coronavirus crisis by putting up a large sign of support.

It reads: “Clevedon School would like to thank the NHS. You are kind. You are brilliant. From all the staff and students at Clevedon School.”

Headteacher Jim Smith, added: “We want to support the kind and brilliant work that is carried out day and night by all NHS staff and carers within the local community.”

Watch Clevedon School perform Run, by Snow Patrol on YouTube here.

You can also donate to the appeal by logging on to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=ClevedonSchool&pageUrl=1