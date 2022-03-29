London theatre 'inspires' next generation of performers at Clevedon

The Box Clever Theatre from South London performed to Year 10 students at Clevedon School. - Credit: Clevedon School

An 'amazing' London theatre production company has 'inspired' the next generation of keen actors at Clevedon School.

Performers from The Box Clever Theatre from South London staged a display of Shakespeare's Macbeth to students in year 10.

Just three actors produced the vibrant display which students say has inspired them to take-up acting.

The students also got a chance to learn first-hand and engage directly with the text that is the tragedy of Macbeth for their GCSEs next year.

One student who watched the show said: "My favourite part was when Banquo’s ghost appeared, it was like I was sitting in the room with them."

Macbeth is a play written in 1606 by the 'most influential writer in the history of the English language', William Shakespeare.

The play follows three witches who tell Macbeth, a Scottish general, he will be King of Scotland. Macbeth kills the king with the help of his wife and therefore succeeds the throne as king.

As the story progresses, civil war erupts which results in bloody conflict.

According to folklore, it's bad luck to utter the name Macbeth in theatres.