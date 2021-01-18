News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Clevedon school launches pop up shop to support low income families

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 2:30 PM January 18, 2021    Updated: 4:04 PM January 18, 2021
Clevedon school launch pop up veg shop

Clevedon school launch pop up fruit vegetable shop, support families who are in receipt of free school meals. - Credit: Shane Dean

Clevedon School launched a pop-up fruit and veg shop to support families who are in receipt of free school meals. 

Since opening the shop, the school’s stock has expanded with donations from the community and local businesses. 

Looking out for students whose families might need extra support, and overwhelmed by the people’s generosity, Headteacher Jim Smith, said: “We are constantly looking to help students and families in every way possible. It was in this spirit that we came up with the idea of helping to provide fresh fruit and vegetables for families.  

“We have been overwhelmed by the community response and are so thankful to everyone that is helping out.” 

Head of Pupil Premium, Chloe Wilde, said: “We are just looking to do all we can to support families at this time and the provision of fresh fruit and veg is a key part of keeping students fit, health and ready to learn.” 

