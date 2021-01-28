Clevedon school donates computers to assist home learning

Published: 7:00 AM January 26, 2021 Updated: 3:25 PM January 28, 2021

Four hundred families will benefit from Clevedon School’s latest initiative – they are building hundreds of computers to donate to pupils to support their home learning.

The aim is for every family with a pupil at the school, to be given a computer, so they can access the school’s online platform during lockdown.

The initiative is being carried out in partnership with Clevedon Aid with expert help from the Nerd Herd.

Mother of three boys who have benefitted from the scheme, Dawn Ballantyne, said: "We've got one computer between the three boys so at least two of them now can sit down and do schoolwork. This extra computer is amazing and will make all the difference."

Clevedon Aid aims to help bridge the economic and social gaps in their community, with its 200 volunteers repurposing the school's computers and delivering them, in addition to providing hot meals and wellbeing support.