Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak
- Credit: Mike Thie
Clevedon School has confirmed that all students in years eight and nine will remain at home for 10 days after 'a number of confirmed Covid cases'.
Eleven positive PCR tests have been recorded, while the school awaits results for a further eight PCR tests following positive lateral flow results.
The decision for both year groups to learn remotely was made by the school alongside North Somerset Council and its public health specialists.
Headteacher, Jim Smith told the Times: “Whilst we naturally want all our students learning in school and enjoying school life, we have been advised that it is in the best interests of the school and wider community to take action now and revert to remote learning for year eight and year nine”.
"The school has had one of the lowest rates of Covid cases in the region and this is the first time a whole year group has been sent home since the pandemic started in March 2020."
It is believed that the positive tests are a result of the recent half-term break.
Mr Smith added: "We have robust Covid protocols in place that were praised by Public Health officials and that have been advised on by leading experts.
Most Read
- 1 Electric cargo bike grant funding announced
- 2 Bowls club Open Days prove a big hit at Nailsea and Yatton
- 3 G7 Summit: Extinction Rebellion protests scheduled this week
- 4 Do you recognise this man?
- 5 Have your say on Lake Grounds improvements
- 6 North Somerset Stars edged out in opener
- 7 Scouts honour town leaders for work to secure headquarters
- 8 Euro 2020: 7 places to watch Euro 2020 in North Somerset
- 9 Care home raises money for national dementia charity
- 10 ‘Thank you for supporting our children in lockdown’
"The data suggests we are dealing with both school transmission and transmission connected to the half-term break."
Alongside the students who tested positive, 49 have been told to self-isolate as a close contact.
A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: “We have been working closely with Clevedon School and Public Health England to ensure that effective infection control measures are in place.
"We are keeping the data under constant review and will continue to respond promptly and in partnership with the school to limit the spread of the virus."
Both year groups will undergo remote learning until June 18, returning to school on June 21.
Face masks will be reintroduced for students in years seven, 10 and 12 who remain in school to prevent the risk of further cases.