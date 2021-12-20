News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

'Thousands' watch Clevedon School's virtual Christmas show

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:06 PM December 20, 2021
The Christmas show at Clevedon School was held virtually.

The Christmas show at Clevedon School was held virtually. - Credit: Clevedon School

A school in Clevedon showcased student talent with an online Christmas performance on Friday.

Clevedon School wanted to give pupils a chance to perform in their talent show, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, so streamed the production online.

Performing arts students and children from after-school clubs got the chance to show-off their abilities to a virtual audience in a two-hour epic, only matched by the likes of the West End in London.

Clevedon school christmas showcase

The school band performed a Queen classic, Don't Stop Me Now. - Credit: Clevedon School

Head of performing arts, Debbie Morgan, said: "Our Christmas showcase was sensational.

"Well done to all the students and staff who made it happen - their talents and enthusiasm really shone through."

Stand-up comedy, dance and an orchestra were just some of the talents on offer at the event. 

Headteacher Jim Smith added: "It was a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the school and for students on different GCSE and Post-16 courses to have the buzz of performing to a virtual audience."

To watch the show visit Clevedon School's website here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'
  2. 2 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  3. 3 Clevedon 'big bauble hang' is back for a second year
  1. 4 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  2. 5 New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods
  3. 6 Gas upgrade to begin in Tickenham in the new year
  4. 7 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports
  5. 8 Rotary Club helps to paint school
  6. 9 Meet Clevedon's newest children's author
  7. 10 Christmas display lands at Clevedon house
Clevedon School
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Arrigadeen Nursing Home in Cambridge Road Clevedon

Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and...

Paul Jones

person
The long-awaited Cheddar to Axbridge cycle path is complete.

North Somerset Council

Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Environment officers found runoff from a heap of manure at Lye Cross Farm.

Farming

Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river...

Carrington Walker

person