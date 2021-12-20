'Thousands' watch Clevedon School's virtual Christmas show

The Christmas show at Clevedon School was held virtually. - Credit: Clevedon School

A school in Clevedon showcased student talent with an online Christmas performance on Friday.

Clevedon School wanted to give pupils a chance to perform in their talent show, despite difficulties caused by the pandemic, so streamed the production online.

Performing arts students and children from after-school clubs got the chance to show-off their abilities to a virtual audience in a two-hour epic, only matched by the likes of the West End in London.

The school band performed a Queen classic, Don't Stop Me Now. - Credit: Clevedon School

Head of performing arts, Debbie Morgan, said: "Our Christmas showcase was sensational.

"Well done to all the students and staff who made it happen - their talents and enthusiasm really shone through."

Stand-up comedy, dance and an orchestra were just some of the talents on offer at the event.

Headteacher Jim Smith added: "It was a great opportunity to showcase the talent of the school and for students on different GCSE and Post-16 courses to have the buzz of performing to a virtual audience."

To watch the show visit Clevedon School's website here.