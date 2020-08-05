Advanced search

Clevedon school charity song gains celebrity recognition

PUBLISHED: 17:00 05 August 2020

A new version of I Will Wait has been recorded by Clevedon school pupils, featuring singers, musicians and dancers from all year groups, aged 11-18.

Clevedon School pupils have been praised by some big names in pop music for songs they created during lockdown and raising more than £4,000 for charity.

Mumford & Sons’ guitarist Winston Marshall is said to be impressed with the school’s version of the band’s hit, I Will Wait.

Messages of support have also come from Snow Patrol, Leonna Lewis and the Proclaimers, whose anthem, 500 Miles, is the pupils’ latest cover.

The school’s latest hit and their first song, Snow Patrol’s Run, were produced by teachers at the school,

Head of Valley House, Sam Thomas, said: “I’m incredibly proud so many students and staff have been involved in these projects, showcasing these songs via our YouTube channel.”

Proceeds will go to: South West Children’s Hospice, Melanoma Fund, CLIC Sergeant, Clevedon Food Bank and NHS Charities Together.

Listen to Run and I Will Wait on Clevedon literary and arts festival’s Festival In The Clouds at www.discoverclevedon.co.uk

