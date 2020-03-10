Students ask knitters to make jumpers to help Kenyan kids

Clevedon Sixth Form students to head to Kenya in July Archant

A group of students are appealing for knitters to help provide school jumpers for deprived children in Kenya.

Kenyan children with their knitted Jumpers Kenyan children with their knitted Jumpers

Students from Clevedon School will be heading to Bochoroke village with the charity Mend The Gap in July 2020.

They are looking to take knitted jumpers for children aged 6 to 11.

Libby Hill, a teacher at Clevedon School, said: 'We are appealing for knitters and local knitting groups to come forward to donate some time and wool to knit jumpers. Not all children in the village can afford to go to school, so, to wear a uniform is a visible sign of school membership.

'Without school uniforms, children are often sent home. Many such children drop out of education altogether and miss out on life's chances and a way out of the circle of poverty.'

Knit and natter group from Nailsea helped to knit jumpers last year. Knit and natter group from Nailsea helped to knit jumpers last year.

For more information about the knitting appeal, contact Libbyhamblin@yahoo.co.uk

Patterns for the jumpers can be accessed from www.bit.ly/2xgRgzV