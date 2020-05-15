Post Office staff praised for going extra mile

Ram and Bhavna Barot of West End Post Office. Picture: Post Office Archant

Post Office staff have been are going the extra mile for the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ram and Bhavna Barot, of West End Post Office in Clevedon, are continuing to provide essential services for their customers.

The branch, in Old Church Road, has extended its opening hours to seven days a week from 9am-11pm.

The pair are also delivering food parcels to vulnerable customers and doing night deliveries.

Several thankful customers have sent the couple thank you notes and gifts in appreciation.

Jason Lawrence, Post Office area manager, said: “Bhavna and Ram are excelling in brilliant customer service, and keeping their customers happy with all their hard work.

“They are always willing to go that extra mile to help.”

Post Offices are still running essential services for customers across North Somerset.