Clevedon’s popular Curzon cinema is back in action

Published: 9:57 AM October 27, 2020 Updated: 10:23 AM November 11, 2020

The big reveal - Curzon cinema is back up and running after being closed for months while a new roof was installed. - Credit: Archant

Clevedon’s Curzon Cinema is back open and confident it will weather the storm of this difficult times with the support of the community.

Wokers on the final leg, before the Curzon reopened. - Credit: Archant

Many cinemas across the country have been closed over the last few weeks, and despite a fall in numbers due to social distancing, the Curzon remains positive about its future.

It was able to benefit from grants and funds which helped see them through the last few months.

During lockdown in March, vital renovation work on the roof began and continued throughout this period and several weeks after town centre shops had reopened when lockdown was ended.

Chief executive of the Curzon, Susannah Shaw, said: “The wow-factor has to be seen to be believed.

The big reveal - Curzon cinema is back up and running after being closed for months while a new roof was installed. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“While the team have been about the prospect of doing this work for some time, nothing prepared us for the overall effect of being able to see the auditorium in its original, intended state.”

While the auditorium was empty and contractors on hand, the cinema’s trustees decided to remove the false ceiling in the auditorium, which had been installed in 1972.

Susannah added: “The ceiling had prevented the public from seeing our auditorium in all its original splendour and hid the beautiful balcony above.

“The detailing that you will now see when you walk into the auditorium is breath-taking. The tin-panelling stretches up above you and curves over the cinema screen, to either side of the screen you can see where the original boxes would have been, and right above you we have the ornate panelled roof.”

The Curzon is back in action and ready for customers to return to their much loved cinema. - Credit: Archant

Tickets should be purchased online if possible and are being sold in reduced numbers, due to social distancing.

Masks are to be worn throughout the cinema, but they may be removed in seats while eating or drinking.

Susannah added: “So, although Covid-19 has brought its fair share of worries to the staff, volunteers and trustees at the Curzon, they have also been able to spin a truly positive news story, a cinema that is not only battling through and reopening but that is reclaiming its heritage and rewarding its customers with an even greater, more memorable experience.”