Clevedon’s Minor Injury Unit announces new safety measures

PUBLISHED: 09:34 28 August 2020

Visitors to the Minor Injury Unit in Clevedon will know what to expect ahead of their appointments, thanks to a new video guide.

The unit, which is run by Sirona care and health, has implemented social distancing guidance, requiring face masks to be worn and stringent hand hygiene, to ensure the safety of staff and patients. As a result, there are also some changes to the booking-in process and waiting areas.

Director of nursing at Sirona are and health, Mary Lewis, said the minor injury centre has continued to support people throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “The safety of staff and people in our care is extremely important to us.

“We have stringent measures in place to ensure our urgent care environments are as safe as they can be.

“It is important for visitors to understand what safety measures have been put in place.”

