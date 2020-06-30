Vacant town centre site sold for housing after a decade of uncertainty

Vacant Millcross site, Clevedon. Archant

A town centre site that has been empty for a decade will finally be sold.

The Millcross site in Clevedon was earmarked for a £13million hospital project and to be sold by the NHS.

The former Kwik Save site was acquired in 2010 by NHS Property for a community hospital by North Somerset primary care trust.

The plan, however, was scrapped three years later due to spiralling costs.

The site is to be purchased from NHS Property by the council in a back-to-back deal with Alliance Homes, which will deliver 65 affordable homes.

Cllr Mark Crosby, who has been campaigning for the site to be developed for affordable housing for years, said: “There has been no significant affordable housing in Clevedon since 2008 and that was age-restricted, so this is an extraordinary win.

“In 2013, the hospital plans were abandoned and I spent awful long time badgering NHS Estates to review the site on its asset and portfolio value.

“It took years and years to get to this point and many people have spent a long time trying to get this.”

The purchase will be funded through the immediate re-sale of the land to the affordable housing provider Alliance Homes.

Iain Lock, director of investment at Alliance Homes said: “We’re delighted to be working with the council to bring much-needed homes to Clevedon.

“Redeveloping this vacant site will not only contribute to the supply of new affordable housing in the town, it will also support our objective to create great places where people want to live.

“It’s an exciting project, and while we haven’t agreed a final scheme design at this stage, we’re committed to making sure what we build reflects the current and future needs of the local community.

Cllr Mark Canniford said: “We can do something with this land to benefit the people of Clevedon.

“We can acquire this land and bypassing it on to provider to create something desperately needed in Clevedon, which is affordable housing.

“This is really good for North Somerset as it creates a thriving, sustainable place and opportunities for all.”

Clevedon Yeo ward councillor, Richard Westwood, added: “I am very pleased with what’s happened, it’s the best use possible use for this patch of land.”