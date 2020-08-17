Advanced search

New roof, pending reopening and financial struggles for Clevedon’s historical cinema

PUBLISHED: 12:47 17 August 2020

Another view of the landscape from the rooftop

Another view of the landscape from the rooftop

Archant

Clevedon’s historic cinema is set to reopen in October following major repairs to its roof.

Lead work and tiling being carried out on the roof of Curzon cinemaLead work and tiling being carried out on the roof of Curzon cinema

The cinema, in Old Church Road, was built in 1912 and its roof has never been repaired in its entirety until now. A small project was carried out in 2010 and ongoing maintenance, including patch work done over time.

The cinema was in a strong financial position at the end of 2019, with plans to continue screening when the project began on the Grade II-listed building in February. But, due to lockdown being enforced, the cinema had to closed, resulting in a significant loss in revenue.

The Curzon’s chair of trustees, Hilary Neal, said: “It’s been a difficult time, we have received support from a number of organisations. We have had to reduce costs, and taken advantage of the Government’s furlough scheme. We have good support from the public, and are confident we will bounce back,”

Despite the financial difficulties, Hilary says they are cautiously optimistic, and delighted with the worked being carried out on the roof.

The work on the roof is making speedy progressThe work on the roof is making speedy progress

She said: “The contractors are making excellent progress, work was paused for six weeks at the beginning of lockdown and restarted at the beginning of May, since then progress has been rapid.”

Inside the building the tin panelling – which is an important factor for listed status – was getting damaged by water going through the false ceiling above the auditorium, which was evidence of urgent need of repair.

Contractors Corbel, experts in historic building conservation, began the process of repairing and replacing decaying timber, installing new rainwater goods and replacing all 12,830 terracotta tiles in February.

The north has been completely retiled and work is halfway through on the south side, with lead and timber repairs being carried out.

View of landscape from the roofView of landscape from the roof

Hilary added: “The roof was the most important in our refurbishment ambitions. It looks splendid, the completed north side is very beautiful. As it is an historical building, they have to be careful about finishes, regular checks are made to make sure the work complies with council standards.”

The work is due to finish at the end of September, with plans to reopen the cinema at the beginning of October.

Although cinemas could open from July, Hilary says they could not adhere to the necessary safety precautions while the contractors were still there.

She also added that it wasn’t viable to do two screenings a day and carry out safety precautions in between.

External view of Curzon cinemaExternal view of Curzon cinema

Hilary said: “We felt people weren’t going to be confident at the beginning of July, to come into the cinema due to Covid-19, so we thought it best to wait until the contractors had gone.”

Regular visitors will notice several changes when they return, the biggest being the layout of the auditorium.

The 320-seating capacity will be reduced to just 90, to allow for social distancing, although household groups will be able to sit together.

Hand sanitisers will be provided, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

Work being carried out on the roofWork being carried out on the roof

Hilary said: “It is complex, but if its planned carefully, it can be done easily. We want to make people feel welcome and protected. More people are booking tickets online, which helps us plan the seating arrangements.

“We will have to be flexible with managing the seating, it will be more complicated than in the past, when people could sit where they liked. Our audience will be reduced for a while, which will also affect our income.”

Many films that are expected to draw in large audiences are being delayed by main movie contributors, because they felt people were not going to go to the cinema.

Hilary added: “We are thinking of how we can make the reopened cinema amazing, with an exciting selection of films.

Inside the 108-year-old cinemaInside the 108-year-old cinema

“We also want people to be confident that it will be a good experience, and they are going to be safe when they come through the door.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Portishead seafront road to remain closed to support social-distancing

Esplanade Road in Portishead will remain closed to vehicles to support social-distancing. Picture: Google Street View

Penny Brohn charity ‘in excellent hands’ with new boss

Julie Worrall will take up her post as Penny Brohn UK CEO in October.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Double celebrations for Clevedon performing arts student.

Clevedon Performing Arts student, Taylor Nicholson, wins award

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Portishead seafront road to remain closed to support social-distancing

Esplanade Road in Portishead will remain closed to vehicles to support social-distancing. Picture: Google Street View

Penny Brohn charity ‘in excellent hands’ with new boss

Julie Worrall will take up her post as Penny Brohn UK CEO in October.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Rebels rerun relives 2015 Rasmus Jensen debut

Somerset Rebels 'new boy' Rasmus Jensen. Picture: COLIN BURNETT

Nailsea Bowls Club hold familiarisation day

Action from Nailsea Bowls Club (pic Mike West)

New roof, pending reopening and financial struggles for Clevedon’s historical cinema

Another view of the landscape from the rooftop

Charities unable to reopen due to social distancing guidelines

The charity's office in Clevedon is unlikely to reopen while social distancing guidelines are in place.

Penny Brohn charity ‘in excellent hands’ with new boss

Julie Worrall will take up her post as Penny Brohn UK CEO in October.