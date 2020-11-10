Live musical performance raises cash for Alzheimer’s research
PUBLISHED: 15:40 10 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 10 November 2020
The thrill of the theatre was brought back to Clevedon with a live musical charity fundraising event at the Princes Hall.
Magic of the Musicals was the creative idea of John Prescott, who has raised £1,143 for Alzheimer’s research, which is close to his heart. The total collected also includes £656 he raised through a cycling challenge he took part in during the summer. John rallied close friends and family to take part in the town’s first onstage indoor performance since March 15, after noticing the effects lockdown and general restrictions were having on people dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and their families. He said: “Unfortunately, the long periods of isolation, reduced contact with people and lack of day centre sessions has had a massive negative impact, not to mention the number of donations being received across charities in general have severely reduced.
“I feel that us coming together now is more important than ever and we can help raise money for those in need of it.”
