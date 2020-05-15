Advanced search

Cinema’s fundraiser film for leaky roof wins charity award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 17 May 2020

Gromit in the Curzon trailer made by Aardman. Picture: Aardman Animations

Gromit in the Curzon trailer made by Aardman. Picture: Aardman Animations

Clevedon’s Curzon cinema has won a silver award in the Charity Film Awards.

The cinema came second for its short roof appeal trailer, made last year to highlight the plight of its 100-year-old leaky roof.

The short film, created with the help of Aardman Animations – which gave the Curzon permission to use a Wallace & Gromit clip, The Wrong Trousers, where Gromit has to leave home in a rainstorm – was runner up in the people’s choice category.

The Charity Film Awards celebrate the success of film in fundraising, to increase exposure of charity films and to encourage donations for good causes.

Susannah Shaw, the Curzon’s chief executive, said: “We are proud and delighted to have won this recognition through such a major organisation – and so lucky to have so much professional talent in Clevedon to work on this clip: comedian Howard Coggins of Living Spit, film director Niall Johnson, sound engineer Ken Wheeler and VFX animator Gavin Digby – along with our crew and fundraiser Karen Edgington – it really was a team effort.

“With competition from some of the major leaders of the charity world, we were punching above our weight.

“Most of all, we have to thank Aardman for allowing us to use this perfect piece of animation.”

The trailer was shown before screenings at the Curzon over recent months and has drawn thousands of pounds in donations, enabling the Curzon to begin work on its leaking roof.

However, the pandemic has meant work on the roof has been delayed indefinitely and, for the first time in 108 years, the cinema has been forced to close.

Aardman also organised an auction for roof tiles in December which were decorated by acclaimed artists and thespians that raised more than £22,000.

Thirty-nine tiles from the roof of the cinema were turned into works of art before going under the hammer in an eBay auction.

Aardman’s Nick Park’s tile, featuring Wallace and Gromit, was the star of the show reaching £5,101 during the evening.

The tile by Aardman’s Peter Lord, featuring Morph, was the next biggest money-spinner generating a further £2,050 for the charity.

The Curzon received £570,000 in funding to replace the roof.

