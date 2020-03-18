Clevedon’s Curzon cinema to remain open

Clevedon’s Curzon Cinema is staying open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of tickets per screening has reduced to 100 and customers are encouraged to spread out to increase personal space.

Cinema chains Odeon, Cineworld, Vue and Picturehouse are shutting all their UK screens after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid public venues.

A Curzon spokesman said: “In line with the latest government public health guidance, the cinema is operating as normal.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and taking all appropriate precautions to ensure the safety of customers and staff. Hand washing advice is posted in all our toilets.

“Our building is cleaned in between every screening with extra vigilance paid to surfaces, phones, keyboards, door handles, toilet flush handles and taps.

“All our staff are encouraged to follow government advice and to stay at home if they display any coronavirus symptoms.

“As this is a rapidly changing situation we will be keeping you updated whenever changes take place.

“We are asking where possible for people to make purchases with card or contactless payments.

“Your continued business and donations in whatever form enables us to stay afloat in these difficult times.”

