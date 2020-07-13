Advanced search

Cinema to reopen in October to allow repair works to be completed

PUBLISHED: 06:53 14 July 2020

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Clevedon’s community cinema has announced it will reopen later this year.

The Curzon Cinema has confirmed it will not reopen until October.

Susannah Shaw, the cinema’s chief executive, said: “We’ve made the decision to open at the beginning of October for a number of reasons, not least being the completion date for the work on our roof is September 24.

“Were we to open before then, we’d only be able to put on one screening per day, and this, for a cinema of this size, is simply not viable.

“Prior to the pandemic, we were able to run two screenings in the evening, but the need now for audiences to leave the cinema, to allow for rigorous cleaning between screenings, before the next programme starts, means that would not be possible until the work on the roof was completed.

“We will initially be holding two programmes a day. The choice of films being made available, via the Film Distributors Association, offers such rich pickings, we simply can’t wait - but we have all summer to make sure we’ve got it right for our staff and volunteers, but mainly, of course, for you.”

Contractors Corbel, experts in historic building conservation, began the process of repairing and replacing decaying timber, installing new rainwater goods and replacing all 12,830 terracotta tiles in February.

MORE: Building work begins to replace leaky roof.

The Curzon is also offering support to talented writers who are aiming for a career in scripting television dramas.

The C21 Drama Series Script Competition is designed to identify and nurture a new international drama. The deadline for applications is September 30.

Ms Shaw added: “I was lucky enough last week to get up onto the roof, thanks to Corbel.

“The site manager explained some of the reasons we have been having such awful leaks over the years. Some initial errors in the finishing of this massive roof in the early 1920s have caused leaks that no amount of patching could have prevented.

“It was fascinating to watch the stonemason, the roofer, the lead workers and the carpenters, trained in heritage restoration, bringing their skills to replacing these old tiles.

“We hope soon to be arranging some exclusive roof tours.”

Man arrested for indecent exposure

Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality

Portishead nursery launches summer holiday club

Tait and Hazel try out crabbing at Portishead Marina. Picture: The Nursery

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

Suspension Bridge to close for repair works

Clifton Suspension Bridge will be closed for two days. Picture: Getty

