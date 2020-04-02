Filmmaker seeks funds to produce documentary about Curzon Cinema

An award-winning filmmaker is raising money to create a documentary celebrating the heritage of one of the world’s oldest cinemas.

Arthur Cauty plans to make a documentary called Saving The Curzon, based on the cinema’s 118-year history.

The cinema opened in 1912 with a fundraiser for the relatives of the victims of the Titanic disaster.

Enduring two world wars, a bombing and the persistent threat of the multiplex, the cinema has survived largely due to the support of the community and the cinema’s network of devoted staff and volunteers.

The grade-II listed building is a unique connection to the heyday of Hollywood and silent movies, boasting a unique collection of historic film artefacts, including vintage 35mm projectors and a fully-functioning Christie pipe organ.

Building work to repair the Curzon’s leaky roof began and save it from closure began in February.

The cinema received £570,000 of funding for the repairs after the roof had become very fragile, with leaks throughout the building.

Arthur has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £8,000.

The filmmaker and crew will not be taking a fee and are donating their time to the production.

He said: “Your support will enable us to bring the beautiful story of the Curzon, it’s vibrant history and wonderful protagonists to the screen, to document the plight it now faces, and to reach a wider network of potential supporters for this cinema in a time of need.”

Donations will go directly to filming, post production, marketing and promotion-related expenses, including data storage, acquisition of archive, music licensing and film festival submissions.

An amount of compensation will also be donated to each of the Curzon’s staff for their time during filming.

Filming has documented the first stage of the cinema’s restoration works and post production is due to be completed later this year.

Arthur’s work has been featured in The Huffington Post, BBC and The Guardian and his documentary A Royal Hangover starring Russell Brand is available on Amazon Prime.

