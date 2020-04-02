Advanced search

Filmmaker seeks funds to produce documentary about Curzon Cinema

PUBLISHED: 15:55 03 April 2020

Arthur Cauty has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: Arthur Cauty

Arthur Cauty has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: Arthur Cauty

Archant

An award-winning filmmaker is raising money to create a documentary celebrating the heritage of one of the world’s oldest cinemas.

Arthur Cauty has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: Arthur CautyArthur Cauty has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: Arthur Cauty

Arthur Cauty plans to make a documentary called Saving The Curzon, based on the cinema’s 118-year history.

The cinema opened in 1912 with a fundraiser for the relatives of the victims of the Titanic disaster.

Enduring two world wars, a bombing and the persistent threat of the multiplex, the cinema has survived largely due to the support of the community and the cinema’s network of devoted staff and volunteers.

The grade-II listed building is a unique connection to the heyday of Hollywood and silent movies, boasting a unique collection of historic film artefacts, including vintage 35mm projectors and a fully-functioning Christie pipe organ.

Building work to repair the Curzon’s leaky roof began and save it from closure began in February.

MORE: Building work begins at Curzon.

The cinema received £570,000 of funding for the repairs after the roof had become very fragile, with leaks throughout the building.

Arthur has set up a GoFundMe page to raise £8,000.

The filmmaker and crew will not be taking a fee and are donating their time to the production.

He said: “Your support will enable us to bring the beautiful story of the Curzon, it’s vibrant history and wonderful protagonists to the screen, to document the plight it now faces, and to reach a wider network of potential supporters for this cinema in a time of need.”

MORE: Cinema closed ‘in line with Government advice’.

Donations will go directly to filming, post production, marketing and promotion-related expenses, including data storage, acquisition of archive, music licensing and film festival submissions.

An amount of compensation will also be donated to each of the Curzon’s staff for their time during filming.

Filming has documented the first stage of the cinema’s restoration works and post production is due to be completed later this year.

Arthur’s work has been featured in The Huffington Post, BBC and The Guardian and his documentary A Royal Hangover starring Russell Brand is available on Amazon Prime.

To donate money, click here.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Final Word with Eddie Large

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Most Read

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Portishead comedian Eddie Large dies of coronavirus aged 78

Final Word with Eddie Large

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Filmmaker seeks funds to produce documentary about Curzon Cinema

Arthur Cauty has set up a GoFundMe page. Picture: Arthur Cauty

There With You: Council funds transport charity and Foodbank

Foodbank team members James Steel, Jane Roberts and Alice coordinating Foodbank donations for the coronavirus support network at Number 65 High Street, Nailsea. . Picture: MARK ATHERTON

There with you: Half-price Wills with no home visit

Nicola provides a friendly, personal service, tailored to her client's needs.

Council offers help to people struggling to pay their council tax

Cllr Mike Bell said businesses do need to follow the restrictions.

Police thank majority of public for compying with lockdown

Chief Constable Andy Marsh and Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens.
Drive 24