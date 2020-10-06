Cinema bucks trend to open

The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Clevedon’s popular Curzon cinema is reopening next week after six months of closure due to the pandemic.

The cinema, in Old Church, will open its doors on October 16 with a brand new roof, following an extensive refurbishment project.

Covid-19 has had a huge effect on cinemas, with Cineworld closing its theatres from tomorrow (Thursday) and Odeon shutting a quarter of its cinemas during the week.

Curzon’s chairman of trustees, Hilary Neal, inset, admitted the winter will be ‘really tough’ but said they are feeling positive and looking forward to welcoming people back.

She said: “We are feeling positive, and thinking of developing an interesting programme. We want people to feel safe, not down-hearted by the news that is around at the moment.

“It is going tough this winter, with films being delayed. With tentpole movies such as James Bond, being held back from being released.”