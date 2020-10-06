Advanced search

Cinema bucks trend to open

PUBLISHED: 15:56 06 October 2020

The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Clevedon Curzon. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Clevedon’s popular Curzon cinema is reopening next week after six months of closure due to the pandemic.

The cinema, in Old Church, will open its doors on October 16 with a brand new roof, following an extensive refurbishment project.

Covid-19 has had a huge effect on cinemas, with Cineworld closing its theatres from tomorrow (Thursday) and Odeon shutting a quarter of its cinemas during the week.

Curzon’s chairman of trustees, Hilary Neal, inset, admitted the winter will be ‘really tough’ but said they are feeling positive and looking forward to welcoming people back.

She said: “We are feeling positive, and thinking of developing an interesting programme. We want people to feel safe, not down-hearted by the news that is around at the moment.

“It is going tough this winter, with films being delayed. With tentpole movies such as James Bond, being held back from being released.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Nailsea Croquet Club stage series of competitions during a shortened 2020 campaign

James Galpin in action at Nailsea (pic John Hancock)

Half-term camps at North Somerset Tennis Academy

Action from North Somerset Tennis Academy

Clevedon Town unveil new replacement floodlights

Clevedon Town attack against Shepton Mallet (pic pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Appeal to trace victim after car attacked with baseball bat

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Loss of green space sparks anger over re-wilding site in Clevedon

North Somerset council plan to add long grass and trees as part of their rewilding scheme.