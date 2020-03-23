Advanced search

Curzon Cinema closes ‘in line with Government advice’

PUBLISHED: 13:22 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:22 23 March 2020

The Curzon has reversed its original decision to remain open. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The Curzon has reversed its original decision to remain open. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Clevedon’s community cinema has closed ‘in line with government advice’.

The Curzon Cinema reversed its initial decision to remain open after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid public venues.

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus in North Somerset.

A Curzon spokesman said: “Our number one priority is the safety of our customers, staff and volunteers and while we have closed our doors to the public we are still working behind the scenes to provide you with some online content as a different form of entertainment over the coming weeks.

“We have been so buoyed by your support in our fundraising effort to save the Curzon from the impending doom of a leaky roof and now, after 108 years of continuously operating, through two world wars and the advent of the digital age, we find it hard to believe we are closing our doors.

“But, with the same spirit of determination you have shown us, we will keep running, in new and inventive ways.”

MORE: CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

‘Stay home and save lives’

North Somerset Council's leader and deputy leader are urging people to heed the Government's advice and stay home.

Volunteers helping people in Clevedon and Nailsea

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

The CCG has urged patients to not stockpile medication. Picture: Getty Images

Teacher is banned after racist comments in class

He taught at Mary Elton Primary School from 2010-2019

Third coronavirus case confirmed in North Somerset

Coronavirus cases are expected to peak in April-May.

‘Stay home and save lives’

North Somerset Council's leader and deputy leader are urging people to heed the Government's advice and stay home.

Volunteers helping people in Clevedon and Nailsea

Coronavirus Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics ‘set to be postponed’

A general view of the Olympic rings near the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London

Curzon Cinema closes ‘in line with Government advice’

The Curzon has reversed its original decision to remain open. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Final word

Author Ben Mears with latest book

Living the chemo

Heidi Loughlin 3
Drive 24