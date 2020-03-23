Curzon Cinema closes ‘in line with Government advice’

Clevedon’s community cinema has closed ‘in line with government advice’.

The Curzon Cinema reversed its initial decision to remain open after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid public venues.

A Curzon spokesman said: “Our number one priority is the safety of our customers, staff and volunteers and while we have closed our doors to the public we are still working behind the scenes to provide you with some online content as a different form of entertainment over the coming weeks.

“We have been so buoyed by your support in our fundraising effort to save the Curzon from the impending doom of a leaky roof and now, after 108 years of continuously operating, through two world wars and the advent of the digital age, we find it hard to believe we are closing our doors.

“But, with the same spirit of determination you have shown us, we will keep running, in new and inventive ways.”

