Building work begins to replace leaky roof at Curzon cinema

CEO Susannah Shaw with cordoned off seating in the auditorium due to the leaking roof. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Work has finally begun to repair the leaky roof of Clevedon's community cinema.

Building work began yesterday (Monday) to repair the Curzon Cinema and is expected to take six months.

Contractors Corbel, experts in historic building conservation, began the process of repairing and replacing decaying timber, installing new rainwater goods and replacing all 12,830 terracotta tiles.

The cinema received £570,000 of funding for the project, which was launched in April, after the roof had become 'very fragile' and caused leaks throughout the building.

Susannah Shaw, the cinema's chief executive, said: "We are so relieved that we are finally able to start this work.

"With the atrocious weather this winter, there have been many nervous glances up at our ceiling.

"We have to extend genuine admiration to our loyal community for giving so generously to our appeal.

"If you wish to Tag A Tile staff and volunteers will be happy to show you what to do, in exchange for a donation toward our roof appeal.

"But don't leave it too long, as the tiles will all be going up top in the spring."

Scaffolding will be installed over the next three weeks and is not expected to impede traffic, although occasionally delivery lorries will need to park in the road.

Shops near the cinema, in Old Church Road, will continue with business as usual.

The cinema will change its box office opening hours to 2pm to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 8pm on Saturday's.

There will be no weekday morning or 1.30pm screenings due to the noise of the building work, with showings instead taking place at 4.30pm and 7.30pm.

At the weekends there will be a minimum of three screenings a day and when, running times allow, there will be four.

As the costs have increased since the Curzon first received estimates, staff and volunteers are still hoping to raise a further £30,000 to ensure costs can be met.

Tag A Tile, which allows people to make donations to fund replacement tiles, will continue to run during box office hours.

After securing a safe roof, the Curzon wants to raise a further £2million to restore the cinema to its former glory, with plans to improve the seating, install a second screen on a restored balcony and a lift to all floors.