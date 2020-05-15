Youngster completes charity run

Nat Wring has raised more than £1,000 for CHSW, Picture: Matthew Wring Archant

A Clevedon youngster has raised more than £1,000 for a children’s charity by running every day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nat Wring has raised more than £1,000 for CHSW, Picture: Matthew Wring Nat Wring has raised more than £1,000 for CHSW, Picture: Matthew Wring

Nat Wring, a member of the Clevedon Rugby Club’s under 14s team and Bristol Bears academy squad, challenged himself to run 10km every day for a week.

Urged on by his team mates and virtually cheered on by the wider Bristol Bears family, he completed the challenge last Sunday, running a time of 50min 34sec.

Nat, a year nine pupil at Sidcot School and Bristol fan, selected Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) as his chosen charity.

Nat said: “It’s just like on the park, if we all follow the ball then the defence fails and the opposition scores.

“We have to remember that everyday the staff at CHSW work tirelessly for those who are in pain or fighting to live.”

To donate money, click here.