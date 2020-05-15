Youngster completes charity run
PUBLISHED: 15:31 15 May 2020
Archant
A Clevedon youngster has raised more than £1,000 for a children’s charity by running every day.
Nat Wring, a member of the Clevedon Rugby Club’s under 14s team and Bristol Bears academy squad, challenged himself to run 10km every day for a week.
Urged on by his team mates and virtually cheered on by the wider Bristol Bears family, he completed the challenge last Sunday, running a time of 50min 34sec.
Nat, a year nine pupil at Sidcot School and Bristol fan, selected Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) as his chosen charity.
Nat said: “It’s just like on the park, if we all follow the ball then the defence fails and the opposition scores.
“We have to remember that everyday the staff at CHSW work tirelessly for those who are in pain or fighting to live.”
To donate money, click here.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.