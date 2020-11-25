Clevedon Rotary to host fun quiz in aid of Foodbank
- Credit: Question marks
Clevedon Yeo Rotary is holding an online fun quiz to raise funds for Foodbank on Friday at 7.30pm.
The evening replaces the event normally held at the Friary Hall in aid of the community support organisation.
Club president Helen Riley said: "It can be difficult to raise funds for groups and associations when traditional events approaching Christmas have been cancelled.
"The Foodbank is vitally important to a lot of people in the area and money raised goes towards their ongoing costs.
"We would love people to have a fun evening whilst supporting this worthwhile cause.
"Please come and support this great cause if you can."
Anyone wanting to join in should register your interest with club secretary at steviemolloy@aol.com.
You will then be sent a Zoom link with bank details to make a direct payment at a cost of your choice, to the rotary club. All proceeds will go to Foodbank.
