Clevedon Rotary donates hundreds of pounds to charities
- Credit: Steve Molloy
Clevedon Yeo Rotary raised more than £2,000 for charities and worthy causes in 2020, and have been busy sharing the donations.
Funding was given to Clevedon United JFC girls under 8s to purchase new shirts which will bear the Rotary logo.
Clevedon and District Foodbank received £700 just before Christmas, money resulting from the club’s autumn photo competition and an online quiz.
Club secretary, Steve Molloy, raised £1,770 for Prostate Cancer UK, by giving talks via Zoom to clubs and associations around the country on the subject of Glastonbury, where he is a member of the security management team.
Club president, Helen Riley said: "We would like to thank everyone for their support during the year.
"Local sport for young people is tremendously important as is our support for the Foodbank.
"We also cannot ignore worthwhile national charities in these difficult times. "
