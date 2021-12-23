News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Rotary raise more than £1,000 in Christmas raffle

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 12:42 PM December 23, 2021
duty manager at Tesco drawing the winning ticket

Tesco duty manager drawing the winning ticket. - Credit: Clevedon Yeo Rotary

A club in Clevedon raised money for good causes in an annual Christmas raffle.

Clevedon Yeo Rotary held a festive hamper raffle to raise funds for local charitable causes this week with the help of the Tesco store in town.

Tickets sold out very quickly with more than £1,000 raised over three days.

Club president, Bob Sprange, said the annual event was a 'tremendous success' for the area.

He added: "It's been a challenging time for charity organisations since the pandemic started, but the local support was fantastic again.

"We have also embraced new technology with card payments being accepted for tickets for the first time.

"We are tremendously proud of the efforts of our members and a few key supporters."

Most Read

  1. 1 Portishead rail delays 'will cost millions'
  2. 2 Police launch appeal after shop worker left with fractured ankle
  3. 3 Strawberry Line link approved
  1. 4 'Chances of snow' on Christmas Day for parts of UK: Your Somerset forecast
  2. 5 Portishead practice thanks volunteers for Covid booster help
  3. 6 Portishead Town must be aware of Coronavirus situation warns Hughes
  4. 7 Pre-schoolers write and stage their own nativity play - replacing Mary with Elsa...
  5. 8 Clevedon Athletics announces return of Boxing Day race
  6. 9 How accurate are lateral flow tests and when should you take one?
  7. 10 Garden waste collection charges could be set to rise in North Somerset

The club also assisted in stewarding more than 20 vaccination hubs throughout the year and members have recently given another substantial donation to the local Foodbank.

Christmas
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Gill Marshall and her sister is Clevedon's newest children's author.

Meet Clevedon's newest children's author

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Two women walk in the Christmas market in Trafalgar Square, central London. New restrictions have co

Coronavirus | Video

Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Burglaries have been reported in Kenn and Yatton.

Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
ndg-police-2013---7-

Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'

Paul Jones

person