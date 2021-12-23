Clevedon Rotary raise more than £1,000 in Christmas raffle

A club in Clevedon raised money for good causes in an annual Christmas raffle.

Clevedon Yeo Rotary held a festive hamper raffle to raise funds for local charitable causes this week with the help of the Tesco store in town.

Tickets sold out very quickly with more than £1,000 raised over three days.

Club president, Bob Sprange, said the annual event was a 'tremendous success' for the area.

He added: "It's been a challenging time for charity organisations since the pandemic started, but the local support was fantastic again.

"We have also embraced new technology with card payments being accepted for tickets for the first time.

"We are tremendously proud of the efforts of our members and a few key supporters."

The club also assisted in stewarding more than 20 vaccination hubs throughout the year and members have recently given another substantial donation to the local Foodbank.