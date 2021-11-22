Clevedon club gives back to community after fundraisers
- Credit: Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club
Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club raised money last week to help with foodbank donations.
Club members held a collection point for its Christmas appeal at Clevedon Tesco, and ran a quiz night where £800 was raised for the Foodbank.
Planters have also been filled with winter heathers around the town with 4,000 crocuses to colour Clevedon at spring time.
Club president Bob Sprange said: "It's been a brilliant effort from everyone connected with the club.
"We are only small but really punch above our weight. We're passionate about helping our community wherever we can.
"The club is grateful to those who donated to our planting efforts and to everyone who supported our quiz, and local gardener, Roger, for his support."
It's the sixth week that members have been helping to steward the vaccination hub at Clevedon school.
Most Read
- 1 People urged to look out for signs of oral cancer during Mouth Cancer Awareness month
- 2 New Clevedon shop opens in The Triangle
- 3 Nightclub conversion approved
- 4 Aldi looking to open three stores in area
- 5 Police appeal for witnesses to burglary in Pill
- 6 Doctors surgery to get revamp
- 7 Weston Town Council to purchase Mercury and Times building
- 8 Three-day Christmas market coming to North Somerset
- 9 Malone scores five times to help Woodspring Women thrash Porlock
- 10 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
President Bob added: "Clevedon Yeo Rotary is a really small club achieving big things in our town."