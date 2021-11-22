Clevedon Yeo Rotary Club raised money last week to help with foodbank donations.

Club members held a collection point for its Christmas appeal at Clevedon Tesco, and ran a quiz night where £800 was raised for the Foodbank.

Planters have also been filled with winter heathers around the town with 4,000 crocuses to colour Clevedon at spring time.

Club president Bob Sprange said: "It's been a brilliant effort from everyone connected with the club.

"We are only small but really punch above our weight. We're passionate about helping our community wherever we can.

"The club is grateful to those who donated to our planting efforts and to everyone who supported our quiz, and local gardener, Roger, for his support."

It's the sixth week that members have been helping to steward the vaccination hub at Clevedon school.

President Bob added: "Clevedon Yeo Rotary is a really small club achieving big things in our town."







