Designated pedestrian and cycling zone near primary school
- Credit: Google
An area in Clevedon is now a designated pedestrian and cycling zone during the day in a bid to create a safe route to a primary school.
In June, North Somerset Council made temporary changes to access on All Saint’s Lane to help families to socially distance while walking to All Saints Primary School.
These measures have now been upgraded to stop commuters from cutting through this narrow residential street and allow families to walk safely with adequate space.
The issues with commuting traffic were also combined with parking problems increasing the need for more space for walking.
In order to create a safe route and allow for social distancing All Saint’s Lane and Carey’s Close have now been designated as a pedestrian and cycle zone between 8am-4pm.
This means access, including parents transporting children to school, is prohibited at either end of All Saint’s Lane during school hours.
Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council’s executive member for transport, said: “Roads around schools are often busy and this can cause problems for those walking and cycling.
"We have monitored the situation in All Saints Lane and introduced this scheme in order to make space for people to make this essential journey safely."