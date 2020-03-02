Advanced search

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 March 2020

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

© Guy Newman

Seven residents of Clevedon were the lucky winners of £240,000.

Catherine Kane won �30kCatherine Kane won �30k

The Cherryhay residents won £30,000 each after their postcode was announced as a winner with the People's Postcode Lottery.

Six of the players scooped £30k each, while one winner, who plays with two tickets, scooped £60k.

Catherine Kane, aged 49, said she was shocked when she found out she had won.

She said: "This doesn't happen to the likes of me. I'm in complete and utter shock. Not in a month of Sundays did I expect to win anything, let alone £30,000.

"My husband and I have been looking for a new house for the past couple of years, so this money is now going to go towards a deposit.

"I also want to go on holiday to the Caribbean. I've never been before, but now I can afford to go.

"I know lightning doesn't always strike twice, but I'm going to keep playing, as I want to continue supporting charities and causes, and, if I win again, even better."

Most Read

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Greta Thunberg states plans to expand airport cancelled ‘thanks to climate activists’

Greta Thunberg leading the climate rally in Bristol. Picture: Sophie Crichton.

Most Read

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

PICTURES: Brewing company opens first pub in town centre

Ira and Yav Kostadinchev of Portishead Brewing Company have opened The Port brewpub. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Greta Thunberg states plans to expand airport cancelled ‘thanks to climate activists’

Greta Thunberg leading the climate rally in Bristol. Picture: Sophie Crichton.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery

Catherine, of Clevedon, was one of the lucky winners of �30k

New 20mph speed limits for North Somerset village

Parents and children from Birdwell School plus members of Long Ashton Parish Council.

M5 closed after car overturns on motorway

The M5 has been closed due to an earlier incident on the motorway. Picture: Highways England

Folk legends to perform in Bristol and Bridgwater

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman to perform in Bristol and Bridgwater

Developer again loses battle with council over path linking homes to village

Members of Congresbury Residents' Action Group. Picture: Mark Atherton
Drive 24