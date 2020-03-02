Clevedon residents win £240k thanks to Postcode Lottery
PUBLISHED: 16:59 02 March 2020
© Guy Newman
Seven residents of Clevedon were the lucky winners of £240,000.
The Cherryhay residents won £30,000 each after their postcode was announced as a winner with the People's Postcode Lottery.
Six of the players scooped £30k each, while one winner, who plays with two tickets, scooped £60k.
Catherine Kane, aged 49, said she was shocked when she found out she had won.
She said: "This doesn't happen to the likes of me. I'm in complete and utter shock. Not in a month of Sundays did I expect to win anything, let alone £30,000.
"My husband and I have been looking for a new house for the past couple of years, so this money is now going to go towards a deposit.
"I also want to go on holiday to the Caribbean. I've never been before, but now I can afford to go.
"I know lightning doesn't always strike twice, but I'm going to keep playing, as I want to continue supporting charities and causes, and, if I win again, even better."