Young artists in the making

Clevedon Primary school children were recenlty introduced to the works of local artist Doris Hatt Archant

Clevedon primary school children have been introduced to the work of local Modernist artist Doris Hatt, whose teacher has close links with the pioneer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mary Eton Primary School Pupils with teacher Sarah Jones Inspired By Artist Doris Hatt Mary Eton Primary School Pupils with teacher Sarah Jones Inspired By Artist Doris Hatt

Mary Elton Primary School teacher Sarah Jones, whose family was friends with Doris, decided to ask her year three pupils to try to copy some of the distinctive art, after she visited an exhibition of the acclaimed artist, at the Museum of Somerset in Taunton in 2019.

As the school was in still in lockdown, six children of key workers who still attended classes were given four pieces of work, in the style of counterpoint which was used by Doris.

A view of Padstow, painted in 1967, was the most popular painting with the children.

Sarah said: “I thought the pictures looked beautiful. The children were really pleased with their results, and I will definitely be revisiting this subject with my class when everything is back to normal.”