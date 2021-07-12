Clevedon pupils write letters to 'inspiring' England squad after racial abuse

Published: 3:12 PM July 12, 2021

Sam wrote to the England team to support them after hearing about the abuse they have suffered after the Euro 2020 final. - Credit: St John the Evangelist Primary School

Pupils at a primary school in Clevedon have penned letters of support for the England football squad after reading about the racial abuse which was aimed at the team after their defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

St John the Evangelist Primary School told the Times that, despite losing the final on penalties, its students went to bed "feeling proud and inspired by the incredible achievement of the entire England team."

The school's headteacher, Ian Doswell, revealed that students had asked their teachers this morning (July 12) if they could write messages to the players in a bid to raise their spirits.

Mr Doswell said: "Several children asked their teachers this morning if they could write letters to the players to tell them how proud they feel, that they are inspired by their massive achievement and that they have given the country a sense of unity and hope.

"The suggestion was brilliant and I am incredibly proud of our pupils for standing up for something that’s important to them."

Nineteen-year-old Bukayo Saka, 21-year-old Jadon Sancho, and 23-year-old Marcus Rashford have been the victims of racial abuse on social media after helping England reach its first major final in 55 years.

Sam and his dad watched England in their first major final since the 1966 World Cup. - Credit: St John the Evangelist Primary School

Mr Doswell added: "We teach children about the importance of equality and to stand up against racism and discrimination.

“Like the rest of the nation, our school community was shocked and saddened to learn that a small minority of people have behaved in such an unacceptable and disgraceful way towards members of the England squad."

Year two student, Sam wrote: “I think they are amazing, when I grow up, I want to be like Raheem Sterling and play football for England.”

And 11-year-old, Emily, in year six, said: "They tried their best and they made it to the final, I feel inspired by all of the players and I wrote a letter to tell the team that they are all heroes to us.”