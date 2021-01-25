News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon postman's calendar raises £1,900 for charity

Author Picture Icon

Jacqueline Cadogan

Published: 10:30 AM January 25, 2021    Updated: 12:12 PM January 25, 2021
Terry's Calendar team

The team worked together to devise ad sell Terry's caldendar. - Credit: multiple contributors

A calendar featuring a popular Clevedon postman has raised £1,900 for the Royal Mail’s children’s charity, Action for Children, since it went on sale in November last year. 

Postman Terry Barnes worked closely with former teaching assistant Sue Farndon and Pam Soper to create the final product. 

Postie Terry Barnes Post box Man.

Terry Barnes - Credit: Multiple contributors to calendar

Terry wore a different fancy dress costume every day throughout the initial lockdown in 2020, in a bid to cheer up customers as the nation was gripped by the pandemic. 

It was after his actions made him an online international hit, the idea for the calendar was first suggested. 

Pam said: “I am thrilled with the response we have had, and raising almost £2,000 has made me appreciate how kind everyone is. I was also delighted to know that these calendars have been sent all over the world including Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and the Canary Islands.” 

Postie Terry Barnes Super Mario

Terry Barnes - Credit: Multiple contributors to calendar


