Clevedon Pier launches 50-year pass to mark anniversary

Clevedon Pier volunteer shows mock 50th anniversary pass. Archant

The 50th anniversary of the collapse of Clevedon Pier and the successful campaign to save it from demolition is being marked with a limited edition 50-year pass.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The specially commissioned logo marking the event, which took place October 16, 1970, was created by local artist Emily Charlotte Moran.

The pass, which features the words ‘Saving the Pier for future generations’ beneath an iconic photograph of the Victorian landmark, will only be available to the first 50 applicants. The picture was taken following the collapse of the seventh and eighth spans.

Chairman of Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust, Phil Curme, said: “The aim in producing limited passes is to celebrate the remarkable community effort that enabled the pier to survive following the collapse, and also help support ongoing maintenance, that is essential to ensure its continuing survival.”

The commemorative pier pass costing £500, will give the holders and up to three children unlimited entry to the Grade 1-listed structure, built in 1869.

Phil Curme said: “The passes will also help to provide the Ppier with some much-needed financial certainty following the challenges brought about this year by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant the pier was forced to close for nearly 100 days.

“The collapse of the pier was the result of years of neglect, and the 50th anniversary is a poignant reminder of the need for a programme of ongoing maintenance to ensure it withstands the damaging effects of salt water, storms and passing years.

“In order to fund this maintenance, the pier needs to generate an annual surplus of £100,000, and the 50-year passes will play an important role in making this possible.”

Storyboards depicting the collapse and campaign to save the pier will be displayed on the pier head, throughout the winter, from October 14. Also on the same date the passes will be available online or from the pier shop.

A scale model of the pier, used to present the case for rebuilding at a public inquiry, will be on display for the first time in the glass-walled visitor centre between October 16 and 19.