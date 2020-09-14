Clevedon Pier receives much-needed cash boost thanks to One Direction fans

Clevedon Pier has been awash with One Direction fans following the release of the group’s new video which includes the popular landmark.

Celebrating 10 years of success since finding fame on The X Factor, the group’s choice of location is said to have given an unexpected boost to the Victorian pier, which faces annual running and maintenance costs of £400,000.

The pier lost more than £100,000 in income when it closed for 100 days during lockdown.

Chairman of Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust, Phil Curme, said: “This has been a very difficult year for the pier, but an unexpected highlight has been the way in which Clevedon Pier has been an essential place for One Direction fans to visit, in much the same way as Abbey Road became an iconic location for fans of The Beatles.”

The video entitled 10 Years Of One Direction, promoted with the hashtag #10YearsOf1D, shows highlights of the group’s past decade; including footage of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Liam Payne, at Clevedon Pier in March 2014 – where they filmed the video for their hit single ‘You And I’ – which won a Brit Award in 2015.

Mr Curme added: “Ever since the release of the video, we’ve had fans coming to the pier and taking photos and videos, and looking at the special plaque which was put up to mark the day that the group spent filming here.”

This is the second influx of dedicated One Direction fans to travel from across the country to visit the 150-year-old pier, the first was when the video was recorded.

Mr Curme added: “We found out just how dedicated One Direction fans are on the day that filming took place for ‘You And I’. The group had a very long day at the pier shooting numerous different scenes, and the fans stayed on the seafront from early in the morning until the evening.”

Clevedon Pier is the only Grade I-listed pier in the country; and is now reopen, with some restrictions to ensure social distancing. For more details, log on to clevedonpier.co.uk. Click here for video www.youtube.com/watch?v=R1Pmcy74Kfs