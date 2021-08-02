Clevedon resident raises more than £9k for MS research

Published: 4:36 PM August 2, 2021

Evelyn Truter completed a 52km marathon in memory of her mum who passed away due to Multiple Sclerosis (MS). - Credit: Evelyn Truter

A Clevedon resident has completed a 52km marathon fundraiser in memory of her mum who passed away due to Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Evelyn Truter completed the mammoth task on Sunday, finishing on Clevedon Pier. The landmark has a plaque in memory of Evelyn's mum, Grace, who passed away at the age of 52.

A plaque in memory of Grace Truter on Clevedon Pier. - Credit: Evelyn Truter

Evelyn set off in the early hours of the morning and had to battle the elements before reaching the finish line.

She told the Times: "I started at 3am and ran the 52km in 7 hours 37 mins, covering 69,153 steps and burning 3,210kcal.

"The rain came in hard for the last three hours but we ran through it. My supporters have now raised £9,352 and I’m trying to reach the goal of £10,000."

Evelyn completed the 52km run in 7 hours 37 minutes. - Credit: Evelyn Truter

She had originally set a target of £5,200, but this was quickly met.

Donations can still be made to the fundraiser by logging-on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/evelyn-truter