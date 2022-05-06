News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 8:51 AM May 6, 2022
Clevedon Pier. Picture: Gary Clark

Clevedon Pier. Picture: Gary Clark - Credit: Archant

Clevedon Pier is set to host a party for the Queen's Jubilee this June.

The grade-1 listed pier will feature live entertainment, food and the all-important bunting on June 5.

At the special event will be music from the Barnacle Buoys, Teresa de Roberto and Rock Choir North Somerset.

Volunteers will also decorate the spans and deck with a colourful array of flowers and handmade celebratory bunting, with a spectacular floral arch arrangement on the pier’s recently restored gates.

The Glass Box restaurant will also host a limited number of party tables along the boardwalk, which can be exclusively booked for a group of up to six people surrounded by views of the estuary. 

Tables can be booked by emailing glassbox@clevedonpier.com and are priced at £20.

Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust chairman, Phil Curme, said: "We are grateful for the support of Clevedon Town Council and are honoured to have been chosen to lead Clevedon’s Platinum Jubilee festivities."

Most Read

  1. 1 School nurses launch confidential text service for youngsters
  2. 2 Artist decorates Portishead Lido with ode to venue
  3. 3 Youthful Cleeve XI come up short in season opener
  1. 4 Crowds protest imminent changes to Clevedon's seafront
  2. 5 Time capsule marks completion of world-first pylon project
  3. 6 Bus service to Cribbs Causeway 'does not make sense', council says
  4. 7 Large detached house in quiet area of Portishead hillside
  5. 8 Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party
  6. 9 LETTER: 'Has our council become a dictatorship?'
  7. 10 Steadman 'couldn't be happier' on Nailsea & Tickenham have achieved

The Pier will open from 11am, with entertainment starting at midday until 5pm.

Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

Man killed in M5 crash between Burnham and Weston

Paul Jones

person
Portishead RNLI and Coastguard were called to reports of a man who had fallen down a cliff near Walton Bay, Clevedon. 

Coastguard

RNLI and helicopter called to man who had fallen down cliff with his dog...

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Traffic on M5 northbound between Burnham and Weston is at a standstill.

M5

UPDATE: Severe delays in both directions on M5 after 'serious crash'

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
The Castlewood offices in Clevedon could be sold for redevelopment

Decision over future of council building in Clevedon due at meeting

Paul Jones

person