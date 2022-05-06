Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party

Clevedon Pier is set to host a party for the Queen's Jubilee this June.

The grade-1 listed pier will feature live entertainment, food and the all-important bunting on June 5.

At the special event will be music from the Barnacle Buoys, Teresa de Roberto and Rock Choir North Somerset.

Volunteers will also decorate the spans and deck with a colourful array of flowers and handmade celebratory bunting, with a spectacular floral arch arrangement on the pier’s recently restored gates.

The Glass Box restaurant will also host a limited number of party tables along the boardwalk, which can be exclusively booked for a group of up to six people surrounded by views of the estuary.

Tables can be booked by emailing glassbox@clevedonpier.com and are priced at £20.

Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust chairman, Phil Curme, said: "We are grateful for the support of Clevedon Town Council and are honoured to have been chosen to lead Clevedon’s Platinum Jubilee festivities."

The Pier will open from 11am, with entertainment starting at midday until 5pm.