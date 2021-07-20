News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Clevedon Pier's Glass Box cafe opens tomorrow

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 12:00 PM July 20, 2021   
Clevedon Pier opens Glass Box cafe with stunning views

The Glass Box Cafe on Clevedon Pier will open on July 21. - Credit: Craig Auckland / Fotohaus

Clevedon Pier has launched its Glass Box Café which will offer residents panoramic views of the pier and a takeaway menu.

The café will open to the public tomorrow (July 21), serving a gourmet seaside menu with some seaside classics such as fish and chips from the grade one-listed structure.

Clevedon Pier's manager hopes that visitors are able to take in the "spectacular views" when dining with the Glass Box Café.

Nicole Laken said: "Our takeaway offer will allow visitors to the pier to enjoy outstanding food and drink in the fresh air, taking in the spectacular views and special atmosphere which make Clevedon Pier such a wonderful place.”

Nicole Laken

Clevedon Pier manager, Nicole Laken hopes the Glass Box cafe will create a "special atmosphere". - Credit: Supplied

The Glass Box will be run by the Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust which has confirmed it will also supply in-house catering for the pier.

Chairman, Phil Curme explained that this opening has been coming for a long time and he hopes residents will be happy with the final product.

Mr Curme told the Times: "Our Glass Box fish and chip restaurant is the result of many months of careful thought and planning.

"We were determined to create a top-rate catering experience to complement Clevedon Pier.

"We are now ready to launch and I think our visitors are going to be absolutely delighted with the quality of the offer.”

Cliffs on the South Side of Brean Down, image via Wikipedia under Creative Commons Licence Code

Clevedon Pier and Heritage Trust's chairman has told the Times that the Glass Box cafe has been planned "for many months". - Credit: Archant

Vegetarian and vegan options are to be served as well as Monkfish scampi and crab sandwiches - all sourced locally.

Head chef, Nicholas Thick has amassed 27 years of culinary experience, winning two rosettes, two blue ribbons and numerous tourism awards in the process.

He said: "Whether I’m cooking a seven-course fine dining tasting menu or a portion of chips, I am always passionate and 100 per cent committed

“I am looking forward to running the Glass Box, working with local suppliers and fresh ingredients to create menus that will change with the seasons, and will include lots of homemade specials.”

The café will open on July 21 and its summer takeaway menu will then be available from Wednesday to Sunday from 11am to 3pm.

