Clevedon photographer’s exhibition cancelled

Ken Gascoigne’'s outsider photography tour has been called off. Picture: Ken Gascoigne Archant

A Clevedon photographer has cancelled his exhibition due to the coronavirus lockdown.

After an online meeting with tour organisers and staff, Ken Gascoigne’s outsider photography tour has been called off.

Ken said: “We were hoping to just postpone the tour, however with galleries like the Tate Modern closed with no possible dates for reopening we have decided to wait until sometime next year.

“It is disappointing but I will look forward to planning for next year with some extra surprises included.”

As well as the 12 UK dates, this applies to all European arrangements, at Troyes, Amsterdam and Barcelona including the guest invitation to exhibit in Milan.

Michela Papavassiliou, the Italian art curator organising the Milan exhibition said: “We hope that his works will soon be appreciated in Italy too, it will certainly be an appointment not to be missed.”